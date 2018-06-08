Freighters can capsize a recreational paddler in the blink of an eye, know how to stay safe

Staying safe on the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie means knowing the rules.

The resurgence of the Cuyahoga River and the popularity of kayaking and paddle boarding may have the unintended consequences of putting some recreational water users in danger.

The Cuyahoga River is an industrial waterway and can pose serious threats to recreational users.

Always keep clear of freighters and as far away from the bow and stern as possible, remember the wake can upset small craft quickly.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides an extensive list of safety tips to minimize your risk.

http://watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/safetytips

Have fun but be safe out there.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.