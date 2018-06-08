Madison Township police search for fleeing driver who hit, killed elderly man with dementia

Police in Madison Township are looking for the driver involved in a hit-skip crash that resulted in the death of an 88-year-old man who suffered from dementia.

A motorist reported to police an elderly man sitting in the middle of Middle Ridge Road just before midnight Thursday.

While the bystander was helping, a separate vehicle approached and struck the male.

Stephen Balazs was taken to MetroHealth Hospital via medevac helicopter where he died from his injuries.

According to Balazs's family, he suffered from dementia and left his home for an unknown reason without their knowledge.

Witnesses of the incident reported that the striking vehicle fled from the scene at a high rate of speed. Police say the suspect fled toward Countyline Road.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately made available.

If anybody has information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Township Police Department.

