Reaction to Anthony Bourdain's suicide from friends, celebrities and Cleveland chefs

Anthony Bourdain has been found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 61. (Source: AP Images)

The world woke up to the news of Anthony Bourdain committing suicide and many of his celebrity chefs and friends have gone to social media to post their astonishment.

Bourdain traveled the world opening the door of cuisine to us, his fans.

His coarse style was what made him unique and loved by many.

From Cleveland, to the world people are trying to come to terms with his death at the age of 61.

RIP Tony Bourdain ...Wtf ...in complete shock ... loss for words — michael symon (@chefsymon) June 8, 2018

If a life can be measured by the number of other lives it inspired, enlightened, enraged, delighted, provoked, instructed, touched, and ultimately devastated...Anthony Bourdain’s sits atop the list. Beyond stunned. Hug someone you love today. — Danny Meyer (@dhmeyer) June 8, 2018

Devastating. Prayers to all of his loved ones. So incredibly sad. https://t.co/4tmqtyjw4X — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) June 8, 2018

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

I...don’t...believe it. I don’t and I won’t. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) June 8, 2018

CNN mourns the loss of Anthony Bourdain. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/bpFEOuN8Un — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) June 8, 2018

