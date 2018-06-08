Century-old building turned to luxurious living in downtown Cleveland's Halle Building

Tenants will begin moving into downtown Cleveland's iconic apartment building beginning in August.

The Halle Building boasts luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites that range up to 1,535 square feet and penthouses that cover more than 3,000 square feet.

Experience the impressive suites, classic architecture, convenient lifestyle and exciting nightlife of the Playhouse Square Theater District when you call Residences at Halle home. -K & D Real Estate

The building opened in 1908 as a department store, but has been recently renovated to include commercial and residential spaces.

It is located near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and East 12th Street

