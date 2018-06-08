65-foot Brandywine Falls may be 1 of the most beautiful waterfalls near Cleveland (15 photos)

Brandywine Falls can be viewed from above, but descending the steps to the observation deck provides a better view.

Millions of years of erosion is on display as visitors descend the steps to Brandywine Falls observation tower.

You will have to descend several flights of steps to reach the falls observation deck.

All that remains of the once flourishing Brandywine Village are the 65-foot falls, the foundation of George Wallace’s 1814 saw mill, and the home his son, James Wallace, built which is today a bed & breakfast.

The falls are a major destination attraction for nature lovers, hikers and photographers.

It's located at 8176 Brandywine Road in Sagamore Hills Township.

The hiking trails and platforms that lead to an observations deck are maintained by the Summit Metroparks Bike and Hike Trail.

While you can view the falls from the top the best view requires descending steps that are built around exposed boulders that exhibit millions of years erosion.

