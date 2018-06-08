Man pleads guilty to North Ridgeville murder; avoids the death penalty

A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty late Thursday to a murder in North Ridgeville.

John Rowan pleaded guilty to killing Harold Litten Jr., 60, in April 2017.

Litten's body was found in a shed outside his Jaycox Road home.

Family members reported Litten missing on April 20, 2017 and his body was found May 26, 2017.

Rowan was arrested in October 2017.

At the time of his arrest, Rowan was in prison on an unrelated robbery charge.

Rowan was sentenced to life in prison, but avoided the death penalty.

