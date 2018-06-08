Former Browns tight end Kellen Winslow arrested on suspicion of burglary

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow, Jr., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of residential burglary, according to sheriff officials.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary at 2:40 p.m. inside a mobile home park in San Diego.

The report claimed a man had walked into a neighbor’s residence. The person who reported the call said he confronted the man because he did not recognize him as being the resident.

The caller said the unidentified man left the residence and left in a black SUV.

Deputies checked the area and found a matching vehicle. The driver was positively identified as Winslow.

The former NFL player was arrested and charged with felony burglary, according to reports.

Winslow was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. He spent five seasons with the team. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

