Breaking: Man, woman found dead in Tremont

Police say two people were found dead in a home on Cleveland's West Side, in the Tremont neighborhood.

Just before noon, officers responded to 3151 Scranton Rd. for a man and woman found dead. The man had a gunshot wound to the head.

Homicide detectives are at the scene.

