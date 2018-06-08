Breaking: Man, woman found dead in Tremont - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

breaking

Breaking: Man, woman found dead in Tremont

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Connect
Two people were found dead on Scranton Road. (Source: WOIO) Two people were found dead on Scranton Road. (Source: WOIO)
Two people were found dead on Scranton Road in Tremont. (Source: WOIO) Two people were found dead on Scranton Road in Tremont. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police say two people were found dead in a home on Cleveland's West Side, in the Tremont neighborhood. 

Just before noon, officers responded to 3151 Scranton Rd. for a man and woman found dead. The man had a gunshot wound to the head.   

Homicide detectives are at the scene.   

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly