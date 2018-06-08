Police release more information after 2 people found dead in Tremont

Two people were found dead on Scranton Road in Tremont. (Source: WOIO)

Police say two people were found dead in a home on Cleveland's West Side, in the Tremont neighborhood.

Just before noon, officers responded to 3151 Scranton Rd. for a man and woman found dead. The man had a gunshot wound to the head.

The Cleveland Police said officers responded for a welfare check on a Cleveland State University employee who was not at work.

Investigators said officers discovered the front door was forced open.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police 216-623-5464.

