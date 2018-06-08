Streetsboro police help find 'jail bird' a new home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Streetsboro police help find 'jail bird' a new home

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Pigeon at the Streetsboro police station. (Source: Streetsboro police) Pigeon at the Streetsboro police station. (Source: Streetsboro police)
STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) -

The pigeon that hung around the police station this week, now has a new home.

Streetsboro police say the bird showed up on Wednesday and wouldn't leave.

On Thursday, officers were able to read the green tag on the bird's foot and reached out to the Ontario, Canada organization that had tagged it, but could not find the owner.

Late yesterday, members of a local bird sanctuary came and picked up the bird.

The bird will stay there until ready to move on.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly