Streetsboro police help find 'jail bird' a new home

The pigeon that hung around the police station this week, now has a new home.

Streetsboro police say the bird showed up on Wednesday and wouldn't leave.

On Thursday, officers were able to read the green tag on the bird's foot and reached out to the Ontario, Canada organization that had tagged it, but could not find the owner.

Late yesterday, members of a local bird sanctuary came and picked up the bird.

The bird will stay there until ready to move on.

