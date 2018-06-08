UPDATE: Kitten stolen from Cleveland APL found safe and sound

UPDATE: The Cleveland Animal Protective League said the kitten has been returned and the kitten is doing well. (Source: Cleveland Animal Protective League)

The Cleveland Animal Protective League said the kitten has been returned and the kitten is doing well.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League said a small, brown tabby kitten with white paws was stolen from the adoption floor and is in need of medication.

The kitten, Candice, is 11 weeks old and weighs only 2 pounds.

Candice is "on medication and it’s critical that we get her back; she’s already missed two days of her medicine.," said Ayse Dunlap, Director of Operations for the Cleveland APL.

The APL said it has video of the kitten being stolen.

They said a woman who is likely in her late teens or early 20s and who looked about 5-feet tall was there with a tall man with red hair. He looked to be about the same age, according to the APL. The couple was there with three pre-teen boys.

In the video, the family is seen leaving the building on foot. The APL said it’s possible they live near the APL’s Tremont location, 1729 Willey Ave.

“We are requesting the community’s help in recovering this kitten,” said Dunlap. “We hope someone knows where this kitten is and will do the right thing and return her to the shelter so she can continue getting the medication she needs.”

Those with information should call the APL at 216-771-4616 ext. 0 or ext. 125.

