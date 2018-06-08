Meeko the albino raccoon finds his forever home in Cleveland (video)

Meeko, an albino raccoon, moves around his cage at the new Perkins Wildlife Center.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is much more than dinosaur bones and dioramas. Since the introduction of the new Perkins Wildlife Center the museum is home to several orphaned and injured animals and birds. Not least among them is Meeko, the albino raccoon.

Meeko was discovered after factory workers in Ashland moved a piece of equipment and frightened away his mother. Workers thought nothing of it but later discovered a baby raccoon. Meeko was taken to a rehabilitator and hand raised.

Too tame to be released Meeko was brought to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History where he will live out his life at the Perkins WIldlife Center.

Meeko's albinism, a condition that affects 1 in 10,000-20,000 animals, makes him susceptible to predators.

