Children's bake sale raises more than $700 for injured Amherst police officer

A group of children held a bake sale outside the Sheffield Village Police Department to raise money for an officer injured on the job.

Amherst police officer, Eugene Ptacek remains in serious condition after being shot on May 31 while assisting during a standoff in Sheffield Lake.

Police said the standoff started when agents from the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant near the corner of Oliver Street and Ferndale Avenue.

The suspect opened fire and shot officer Ptacek who is assigned to the SWAT team.

The 17-year veteran was flown via medevac helicopter to MetroHealth.

The officer was upgraded from critical to serious condition after a few days.

The suspect was arrested and remains in jail.

So far the sale has raised $700.

