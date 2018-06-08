A look at every option LeBron James has after this season that doesn't include Cleveland

It's not a strong pulse, but there is still a pulse, on the Cleveland Cavaliers chance to win the NBA Finals.

Which means the speculation into LeBron James's future can ramp up its heart rate.

James will enter free agency at the end of the season.

The first day he can sign with a new team, is July 1 which means there will be a ton of speculation between then and now.

Cleveland 19 Sports Director Tony Zarrella breaking down all the possibilities.

RELATED: The impact a kid from Akron has made will last forever

Houston Rockets:

Unites him with his buddy CP3 (Chris Paul) and Jame Harden. Best chance to beat Golden State.

Hurdle: Getting Cavs to sign-and-trade and take massive salary of Ryan Anderson to make it work.

Philadelphia 76ers:

Joins Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, two rising stars

Hurdle: would Philly want ball-dominant James to stunt growth?

San Antonio Spurs:

LeBron loves Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Hurdle: Spurs would have to gut the team to make salary room.

Los Angeles Lakers:

They have room for two max deals. Maybe LeBron and Paul George? It's LA., Hollywood, etc.

Hurdle: Not many. Maybe the ego of Lavar Ball?

Los Angeles Clippers:

LeBron loves Jerry West. Again it is LA.

Hurdle: They'd likely have to let Deandre Jordan walk to make it happen.

Miami Heat:

Longshot. This is out there.

Hurdle: I can't see him reuniting with Heat President Pat Riley.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Cavs can pay him the most. About $50 million more than other teams. It is home.

Hurdle: they haven't done anything to show him they can build the right team.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.