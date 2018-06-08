Cleveland Heights police release composite sketch of enticement suspect (photo)

Cleveland Heights police released a sketch of a man who tried to entice a boy into his truck.

Police said the incident happened April 24 just after 3 p.m. as a 12-year-old boy stepped off the bus. The child said he was approached by a suspicious man in the area of Crest and Wood Roads.

The man was driving a burgundy-colored truck with rust around the rear driver's wheel, according to the police.

He is a middle-aged white man with black and gray hair and a thick black and gray mustache.

Police are hoping the sketch will help identify the man.

Police have asked to contact the Police Department at 216-321-1234 or on our Tip Line at 216-291-5010.

