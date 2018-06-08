Anthony Bourdain remembered at Cleveland's iconic Sokolowski's University Inn

The walls of Sokolowski's University Inn in Tremont are covered with pictures of politicians, sports figures and celebrities. (Source WOIO)

But one stands out according to Mary Babier who's family had run the place for decades: Anthony Bourdain.

She got the news when she walked in the door from a co-worker

"He said Anthony Bourdain died and I got goose bumps and I started to cry cause you know we were honored to have him here a few years ago," she said.

Sokolowski's menu is filled with Polish favorites, so in the kitchen there are cutlets to bread and a thousand other jobs to do before the doors open.

Bourdain wasn't afraid to try anything says Mary "Like pigs feet. My brother Bernie that day made gelled pigs feet and he thought it was fabulous and we always serve it with a little bit of vinegar. It's a traditional polish dish and not many people like it you know but he just went crazy over it."

After the visit Bourdain spoke of Cleveland writing "I like Cleveland. I find the much maligned town beautiful, a stark reality up against a unique sense of humor and resignation."

At Sokolowski's they begin each day with a prayer to Our Lady of Divine Mercy',s it will be no different today.

The special intention will be for the repose of the soul of Anthony Bourdain.

That he finds happiness, that he finds peace.

Mary closed with this "I think he will."

