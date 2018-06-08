Ohio garden center where ICE arrested 114 workers defends its hiring procedures

More than 100 arrests were made in a Customs sting in Sandusky on Tuesday. (Source: Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

More than 100 workers were arrested earlier this week during immigration raids at two garden centers, officials said.

U.S. Immigration Agents showed up around 7 a.m. at Corso's Flower and Garden Center in Sandusky and Castalia June 5.

The garden center released this statement below, which includes comments about its hiring process.

"Corso's prides itself on being a good corporate citizen and has always made it a priority to operate its business with the utmost integrity, both to its employees and the community," the statement reads. "This means that Corso's does right by the law, just as it does right by its employees and customers. Corso's therefore demands proper documentation for all those seeking employment at its facilities and also ensures that all employer taxes are properly paid."

According to authorities, 114 people were taken into custody and could face charges of identity theft and tax evasion.

Agents confirm the owner of the business is also under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation into Corso's began in October 2017.

