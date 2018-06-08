1-year-old boy drowns in family pool in Elyria

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Elyria on Friday morning. (Source WOIO)

Investigators said first responders arrived to the 41000 block of Rosewood Street around 10:45 a.m. on Friday

According to the news release the investigation shows the 1-year-old went missing from the residence for an unknown amount of time time.

When the 32-year-old mother realized the boy was missing she began looking for him and found him in the pool under a solar cover, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the mother immediately called 911 and neighbors also responded the scene

Investigators said the neighbors began to perform CPR.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

