Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Game 4: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals June 8, at 9 p.m.

The Cavs find themselves in a tough spot, down 0-3 in the series.

The Warriors caught the Cavaliers slipping in two very winnable games.

LeBron James and company have their backs against the wall, but are taking it one game at a time to make history to come back from such a deficit.

The game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed online through the ESPN app. It will also be on WTAM 1100 AM radio.

