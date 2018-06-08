Cleveland Cooks: Crockpot Erie Chicken Bone Broth

The recipe on Cleveland Cooks this week is a Crockpot Erie Chicken Bone Broth.

Cook time 24hrs. on low

Ingredients

2-3 lbs. organic or pasture raised (gmo/antibiotic free) whole chicken bones (stripped of meat), you can also add beef bones. You want to use the healthiest animal bones possible.

3-4 chicken feet

1 onion, cut into slices

4 carrots, cut into large pieces

3 celery ribs, cut into large pieces- can leave stems on

3 tsp. organic apple cider vinegar

Add any spices you like, we recommend:

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. thyme

1 tsp. peppercorns

2 garlic cloves

2 bay leaves

hand full of parsley

Enough filtered water to cover the bones in the crockpot.

NOTE: You can save up chicken bones from wings, drumsticks until you have enough to fill a pot. You can also save any veggie scraps, including onion skins or egg shells (for calcium), until you have enough to put in the pot. We keep a Ziploc bag in the freezer and add our scraps to it until we have enough saved.

Directions

1.) Warm oven to 450 degrees.

2.) Roast Chicken Bones (NOT FEET), carrots, onion (NOT CELERY) for about 10-15 minutes you want a golden brown roasted flavor.

3.) Add Chicken Bones & feet, organic apple cider vinegar, all the veggies and herbs (EXCEPT the parsley) to the crockpot. Fill the crockpot with cold filtered water JUST enough to cover the bones. NOTE: You may need to refresh the water after 5 hrs. of simmering. Keep an eye on the water level).

4.) Simmer on Low for 24 hrs.

5.) After an hour or so, skim the top of fat that is floating on the top.

6.) Add parsley in the last hour of simmering

7.) Remove chicken and vegetables from the crockpot. Filter with a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth.

8.) Quickly cool down the broth in an ice bath before placing in the refrigerator.

9.) Let sit in fridge overnight. A fat layer will form at the top of the broth, remove this by popping it off...this is WONDERFUL to use for sauteing vegetables or melting and adding a bit into the broth. Your broth should be gelled, Gelatin is the cooked form of collagen. Don't worry if it didn't gel, your broth will still be an infusion of essential vitamins and minerals. Enjoy your Happiness in a Cup!

