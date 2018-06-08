Overtime : Who will be on the Cavs next year?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. on June 8. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. on June 8.

On Cleveland 19 Overtime at 8 p.m. the Cleveland 19 Sports Team will have everything you need to know about the game.

One question surrounding Cleveland sports fans is what will the roster look like next year?

On the show on Friday Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab previewed Game 4 with Bay Area News Group's Dieter Kurtenbach.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.