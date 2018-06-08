Cuyahoga County investigators call off search for missing 85-yea - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cuyahoga County investigators call off search for missing 85-year-old man

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cuyahoga County Emergency Communications System said East Cleveland city officials say the search for a missing endangered missing adult has been cancelled.

Investigators said 85-year-old John Gibson Jr. was last seen driving to a bait shop on East 55th Street but has since been located.

