Cuyahoga County investigators looking for missing 85-year-old man

Photo shows what his car looks like. (Source Cuyahoga County)

Cuyahoga County Emergency Communications System said the East Cleveland city officials are looking for an endangered missing adult. (Source Cuyahoga County)

Investigators said 85-year-old John Gibson Jr. was last seen driving to a bait shop on East 55th Street.

He is believed to be driving a 2005 black Chevy Silverado, his plate is GUS1879.

Officials said Gibson suffers from dementia and CHF. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 216-451-1234.

