Security will not allow brooms in Quicken Loans Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Security has told Cleveland 19 that fans are not allowed to bring brooms into Quicken Loans Arena for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans always try to bring brooms into stadiums when a team has a chance to clinch a series sweep.

Game 4 is scheduled for 9 p.m. tonight.

If the Cavaliers win the game tonight, Game 5 will be on Monday.

