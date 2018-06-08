Ludacris will perform at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ludacris will perform at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Game 4 of the NBA Finals is sure to be a memorable one, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot at stake to avoid a sweep.

The mission is to take it one game at a time, and that's exactly what the team plans on doing.

At halftime the Cavs will have Grammy award winning artist Ludacris come out of the crowd to pump up the fans. 

The Cavs come out to "Last of a Dying Breed", one of Ludacris' most memorable records.

The Cavs will try to use that momentum for a major boost in the second half.

