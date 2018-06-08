Ludacris will perform at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals

At halftime the Cavs will have Grammy award winning artist Ludacris come out of the crowd to pump up the fans. (Source AP Images)

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is sure to be a memorable one, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot at stake to avoid a sweep.

The mission is to take it one game at a time, and that's exactly what the team plans on doing.

At halftime the Cavs will have Grammy award winning artist Ludacris come out of the crowd to pump up the fans.

A post shared by @ludacris on Jun 8, 2018 at 2:04pm PDT

The Cavs come out to "Last of a Dying Breed", one of Ludacris' most memorable records.

The Cavs will try to use that momentum for a major boost in the second half.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.