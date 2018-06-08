Sheffield Lake Police issue missing adult alert for 82-year-old - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Sheffield Lake Police issue missing adult alert for 82-year-old man

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Sheffield Lake Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 82-year-old man. (Source Police) The Sheffield Lake Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 82-year-old man. (Source Police)
Here is a photo of what the car looks like. (Source Police) Here is a photo of what the car looks like. (Source Police)
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH (WOIO) -

The Sheffield Lake Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 82-year-old man.

Police said James Woods was last seen in Avon around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said he did not return home.

Authorities said he suffers from dementia and diabetes and does not have his medication with him.

Woods was last seen wearing a navy shirt and navy pants, according to police.

Police said the vehicle involved in the situation is a maroon 2008 Chevy Equinox with Ohio plate number FDG5470.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Woods is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly