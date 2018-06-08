Sheffield Lake Police issue missing adult alert for 82-year-old man

Here is a photo of what the car looks like. (Source Police)

The Sheffield Lake Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 82-year-old man. (Source Police)

The Sheffield Lake Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 82-year-old man.

Police said James Woods was last seen in Avon around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said he did not return home.

Authorities said he suffers from dementia and diabetes and does not have his medication with him.

Woods was last seen wearing a navy shirt and navy pants, according to police.

Police said the vehicle involved in the situation is a maroon 2008 Chevy Equinox with Ohio plate number FDG5470.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Woods is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.