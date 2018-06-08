LeBron James is the "Man In The Arena". (Source: AP images)

All season long LeBron James has laced up his sneakers with meaningful messages across the sole.

The notes are personal: "Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri," his three children are penned in marker.

LeBron's shoes for Game 1 ?? pic.twitter.com/kOweSniQMB — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) June 1, 2018

His hometown zip code, "330" makes an appearance, "The kid from Akron", and bible quotes make the cut.

But the most peculiar note is from a speech given over 100 years ago, "Man In The Arena."

The quote is in reference to a speech from former President Theodore Roosevelt.

The speech "Citizenship in a Republic" was delivered at the Sorbonne, in Paris France on April 23, 1910.

LeBron has "Man in the Arena" written on his shoe for Game 1, inspired by Theodore Roosevelt's classic speech. pic.twitter.com/IGTNV84Bqh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 1, 2018

"If he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly," is a powerful quote that stands out.

The Cavaliers faced adversity all season long

Trading half their personnel mid season the Cleveland Cavaliers weren't even supposed to be here.

James has played his best basketball to date, a phenomenal feat, considering he is in year number 15.

Despite the loss, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot to be proud of this season.