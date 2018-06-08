Cleveland fans chant M-V-P as LeBron James leaves the floor

The Cleveland Cavaliers fall in Game 4 to the Golden State Warriors losing the NBA Finals. (Source: AP Images)

Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers chanted M-V-P as LeBron James left the floor at Quicken Loans Arena during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James exits for the final time this season to a standing ovation and an ‘MVP’ chant from #Cavs fans. pic.twitter.com/oTtOGmEJvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 9, 2018

Now basketball fans will debate where James will play next season.

GAME 4 RECAP

Final score: 108-85

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second straight NBA Championship.

The Cavs are 3-1 against the Warriors in the Finals the past four seasons.

It was a frustrating night for LeBron and company

After 3 quarters:

LeBron - 6/12 FG (50%)

Rest of Cavs - 16/53 (30%) pic.twitter.com/DxxZ6PrzQh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2018

In a desperate attempt to rally the troops, James' spoke to his teammates sternly during a timeout.

"I don't care," exclaimed James, "This is the NBA Playoffs!"

Backs against the wall ?? pic.twitter.com/GuEEAiXBvA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2018

The Warriors celebrated in the middle of Quicken Loans arena following the victory.

It was a humbling sight for fans to take in, a splattering of boos rained down as the Warriors went up 20 points late in the third quarter.

The Cavs struggled from the field all night, while the tag team duo Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant competed amongst themselves for Finals' MVP.

