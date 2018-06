LeBron James says he injured his hand after Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers fall in Game 4 to the Golden State Warriors losing the NBA Finals. (Source: AP Images)

LeBron James told the media he did injure his hand after Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he was asked this question during the press conference on Friday night after a Brian Windhorst report.

LeBron James suffered a significant right hand injury after Game 1 when he punched a black board in the locker room, sources told me & @mcten. He had 2 MRIs & has been wearing a soft cast. LeBron not using injury as an excuse but kept quiet to prevent Warriors from knowing. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 9, 2018

"I let the emotions get the best of me," James said.

"I let the emotions get the best of me and pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand."



-@KingJames (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/EGV3HGCrls — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 9, 2018

GAME 4 RECAP



Final score: 108-85

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second straight NBA Championship.

The Cavs are 3-1 against the Warriors in the Finals the past four seasons.

It was a frustrating night for LeBron and company

After 3 quarters:

LeBron - 6/12 FG (50%)

Rest of Cavs - 16/53 (30%) pic.twitter.com/DxxZ6PrzQh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2018

In a desperate attempt to rally the troops, James' spoke to his teammates sternly during a timeout.

"I don't care," exclaimed James, "This is the NBA Playoffs!"

Backs against the wall ?? pic.twitter.com/GuEEAiXBvA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2018

The Warriors celebrated in the middle of Quicken Loans arena following the victory.

It was a humbling sight for fans to take in, a splattering of boos rained down as the Warriors went up 20 points late in the third quarter.

The Cavs struggled from the field all night, while the tag team duo Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant competed amongst themselves for Finals' MVP.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.