Bright costumes highlight the annual Cleveland Museum of Art parade

For 29 years, the Cleveland Museum of Art has been bringing a special event to the public.

"Parade the Circle" as it's called, took place Saturday, June 9, in Circle Village.

Colorful and bright costumes could be seen all along the parade route.

The parade takes place every June.

International and national guest artists joined Greater Cleveland artists, families, schools, and community groups in a display of bright costumes, giant puppets, stilt dancers, handmade masks, and colorful floats.

Plenty of food was also on hand.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.