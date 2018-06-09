Pre-cut melons source of multi-state salmonella outbreak, including in Ohio

Caito Foods in Indiana is voluntarily recalling fresh cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fresh-cut mixed fruit containing one of these melons, because these products may be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella may result in serious illness.

It can also produce serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Reports of illnesses linked to these products are under investigation, and Caito Foods is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution.

The company has been advised by the CDC that it has linked 58 illnesses to the strain of salmonella under investigation.

Caito Foods has ceased producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigation.

The products were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers and distributed in Ohio, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, and North Carolina.

Because it is possible that products shipped between April 17 and June 7, 2018 could still be on store shelves, this recall extends to both retailers and consumers.

Consumers seeking information may call 844-467-7278 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT and Saturday and Sunday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT.

Costco, GFS, Kroger, Walmart, Amazon and Walgreens are some of the stores who sold the tainted fruit.

