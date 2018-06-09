Brunswick Police trying to find women accused of damaging businesses with a sledgehammer

The Brunswick Police Department is looking for a woman accused of damaging businesses with a sledgehammer. (Source Police)

The Brunswick Police Department is looking for a woman is accused of damaging businesses with a sledgehammer.

Police said several businesses were damaged on West 130th Street near Bennett's Corners. Investigators are now asking for help to identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information about the suspect you are asked to call Officer Kiernozek at 330-225-9111.

The police department shared photos of the suspect in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.