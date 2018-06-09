Tremont neighbors speak out after 2 people found dead in home on Scranton Road

Police are looking for answers after a 63-year-old Cleveland State University employee and his 54-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their home. (Source WOIO)

"We just shared Memorial day together. They were nice people. They didn't bother nobody. They were middle aged. Something went terribly wrong," said Tremont resident, Crystal White.

White is still trying to come to terms with what happened to her closest neighbors.

"He was shot in the head and they couldn't find her body at first. They found her strangled underneath her bed - like a piece of garbage," said White.

White and her boyfriend lived above the two victims for years, she says she has no idea why anyone would want to hurt the Cleveland State University employee.

"Harold was a hard working man. He made good money. I think it was a robbery. I think that was the motive," said White.

White says she never heard anything but knew something was wrong when three people arrived at her door to to do a wellness check for the 63-year-old man after he missed several days of work.

"He never missed work. Good All American guy. He went to work every day. Made his money, came home to the wife, had dinner," said White.

She's even more baffled as to why anyone would want to hurt the 54-year old woman.

"She was just such a nice lady. She would cook, clean her little house and she never bothered anyone. She was soft spoken. She wouldn't hurt a fly," recalls White.

White says eventually she'll recover, but in the mean time, she just wants whoever's responsible to get what they deserve.

"I just hope whoever did it would either come forward and they go to jail. That's all I hope," concluded White.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police 216-623-5464.

