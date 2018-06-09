UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old Cleveland woman found - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old Cleveland woman found

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police said the woman was found in Sandusky. (Source Police) Police said the woman was found in Sandusky. (Source Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

***Update 10:25 6/9/18***

Police said the woman was found in Sandusky.

***Original***

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a missing 85-year-old woman.

Police said Harriet Banks' daughter saw her drive away from her home on Empire Avenue.

Authorities said she suffers from Alzheimer's disease. 

Investigators said the woman is driving a purple Kia Forte with an Ohio license plate.

The plate reads HPURPLE.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly