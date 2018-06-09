UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old Cleveland woman found

Police said the woman was found in Sandusky. (Source Police)

***Update 10:25 6/9/18***

Police said the woman was found in Sandusky.

***Original***

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for a missing 85-year-old woman.

Police said Harriet Banks' daughter saw her drive away from her home on Empire Avenue.

Authorities said she suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Investigators said the woman is driving a purple Kia Forte with an Ohio license plate.

The plate reads HPURPLE.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.