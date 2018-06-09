Recruiting LeBron James has started, NBA players trying to get him to play for their team

LeBron James has been the NBA Finals the past eight seasons. (Source AP Images)

Basketball fans across the country are wondering where LeBron James will play basketball next season.

Once Game 4 of the NBA Finals was over, players across the league took to social media to get James to play for their team.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid tweeted "Trust the Process! Find a new slant LeBron James."

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

This tweet was also a jab at former Sixers General Manager Bryan Colangelo.

Embiid also tried to get LeBron to join Philly's roster four years ago.

The 76ers are one of the Vegas favorites to get No. 23.

Philly wasn't done there. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and tight end Zach Ertz attended Game 4 on Friday.

Ertz said the players were in town to "Complete the Process."

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter posted a photoshopped photo of James in a New York uniform.

He posted "Let the fun begin."

LeBron James 2018 NBA Finals stats:

34 points a game

8.5 rebounds a game

10 assists a game

1.3 steals a game

1 block a game

52.7 percent from the field

33 percent from beyond the arc

84 percent from the free throw line

James has been the NBA Finals the past 8 seasons.

