One fatality, one victim critically injured after house explosion in East Cleveland

Crews on scene of a house explosion on East 125th street in East Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Fire department has confirmed that one person has been killed, and another critically injured after a house explosion in East Cleveland.

The explosion was first reported around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at 1067 East 125th street in Cleveland.

The Cleveland fire department, Cleveland police department and emergency responders from East Cleveland are all on the scene.

The fire crews are spraying down homes along the street with water and there is a smell of natural gas in the area.

Several people as far as two streets away from the explosion are reporting broken or blown out windows in their homes.

Dominion Energy has crews on the scene helping first responders.

Crews have shut off gas in the area.

