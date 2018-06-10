Dog survives East Cleveland house explosion

A dog survived the house explosion on East Cleveland.

The pooch was in the house right next to the home that exploded.

Zeus is OK, he is a little shook up.

The explosion happened around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday at the 1000 block of East 125th Street in Cleveland.

Several people as far as two streets away from the explosion are reporting broken or blown out windows in their homes.

