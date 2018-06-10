'Like a 747 into the house' neighbor describes sound of East Cleveland house explosion

The Cleveland Fire Department said one person is dead after a house explosion on East 125th Street in East Cleveland on Sunday. (Source WOIO)

A woman down the street was doing chores when the incident happened, she described what it sounded like.

"Like a 747 in the house," Sheryl Miller said.

Miller said people a couple of streets away could hear the explosion, it was one of the loudest things Miller has heard.

"All this glass was falling on me," Miller said.

