At least 20 people affected by East Cleveland house explosion

Crews on scene of a house explosion on East 125th street in East Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

Red Cross officials tell Cleveland 19 at least 20 people have been affected from the house explosion in East Cleveland.

Dog survives East Cleveland house explosion

The Cleveland Fire Department said one person is dead from the house explosion.

Investigators said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday on the 1000 block of East 125th Street.

'Like a 747 into the house' neighbor describes sound of East Cleveland house explosion

The fire crews are spraying down homes along the street with water and there is a smell of natural gas in the area.

Several people as far as two streets away from the explosion are reporting broken or blown out windows in their homes.

Dominion Energy has crews on the scene helping first responders.

Crews have shut off gas in the area.

ATF is also on scene.

