Flash Flood Warning issued for Columbiana and Carroll County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Columbiana and Carroll County

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for Columbiana County and Carroll County. (Source WOIO) The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for Columbiana County and Carroll County. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for Columbiana County and Carroll County.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.  

It has rained about 1-2 inches, people should watch out for heavy downpours.

About 1-2 inches of more rain is expected.

The National Weather Service is asking people to turn around and don't drown while driving in the area. 

Cleveland 19's Beth McLeod said people should also expect wind and hail in the area.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly