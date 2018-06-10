Flash Flood Warning issued for Columbiana and Carroll County

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for Columbiana County and Carroll County. (Source WOIO)

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 5:50

South Center Columbiana County

Flash Flood warning for them too also:

N Carroll County until 8pm



Please be safe: Heavy rain 1-2" coming down quickly. Plus winds and hail

Lots of rain everywhere! Be careful. Heavy downpours-More rain on the way... 1-2" coming down quick

* Flash Flood Warning*

Northwestern Columbiana County

Northwestern Columbiana County@cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/PmLzAcijiK — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) June 10, 2018

It has rained about 1-2 inches, people should watch out for heavy downpours.

About 1-2 inches of more rain is expected.

The National Weather Service is asking people to turn around and don't drown while driving in the area.

Cleveland 19's Beth McLeod said people should also expect wind and hail in the area.

