Lorain man dies after crash on West Erie Avenue

The Lorain Police Department said a man is dead after a crash at 4850 West Erie Avenue.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the initial investigation determined a 2005 Chrysler was westbound on West Erie Avenue.

Investigators said after passing the intersection on Frankie Drive, the driver lost control and traveled off the right side of the road.

When the Chrysler went off the roadway the vehicle went airborne and began rolling, according to police.

Police said the man was ejected from the Chrysler.

Authorities said the vehicle landed on top of the driver.

James Updegrove Jr.,22, was identified as the driver, according to police.

Updegrove was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said alcohol and excessive speed appears to be factors in the crash at this time.

Police said he was not wearing his seat belt.

The accident is under investigation.

