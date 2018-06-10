Woman found dead after storm in Tuscarawas County

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead on Saturday after a storm in the county. (Source WOIO)

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office said a woman was found dead on Saturday after a storm in the county.

Investigators said 82-year-old Doris Jenkins appeared to have attempted to go outside during the flash flood to check on her animals and was caught up in the flood waters and was swept away from her house in the area of Echo Lake Road.

Breaking; New Philadelphia elderly woman dies after being swept away by floodwaters.@cleveland19news — Lydia Esparra (@LydiaEsparra19) June 11, 2018

According to the deputy's report her body was found in a field near her home.

