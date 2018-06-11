Northeast Ohio weather: Pleasant night ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The low cloud deck continues to break up this evening. It will become clear tonight. a pleasant evening is in play for anything you have going on. We are tracking a warm front that will approach the area tomorrow. A general mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast and it will be warmer and increasingly humid. Best risk of storms during the day will be west of Cleveland. Tuesday night will be noticeably more humid and warm. A few showers and storms will be around. A cool front rolls through Wednesday. I have spotty storms with it and then things clear out again by Wednesday evening.