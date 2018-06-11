Red Cross helping neighbors affected by house explosion in East - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Red Cross helping neighbors affected by house explosion in East Cleveland

Posted by Alyson Bruner, Reporter
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Red Cross agency is helping at least 20 people who are now out of a home because of the deadly explosion.

The explosion said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday on the 1000 block of East 125th Street in East Cleveland. 

House explosion kills one in East Cleveland

Several homes in and around the area were damaged by the house explosion. Windows were blown out of their homes and have since been boarded up. 

Officials with the Red Cross tell us their doors will remain open until the investigation into the explosion is completed.

"Basically, trying to find a place for them to go, helping them with their long-term recovery, finding new homes for them if they need them. For the folks that really weren't affected, if certain items were damaged, Red Cross can work with other agencies to meet those needs," according to a volunteer.  

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for the latest on the deadly home explosion. 

