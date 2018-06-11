Crash closes Warrensville Center Road between Miles and Aurora R - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Crash closes Warrensville Center Road between Miles and Aurora Roads

Posted by Tamu Thomas
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

A crash closes Warrensville Center Road between OH-43 Miles Road and Aurora Road. The road is closed in both directions. 

A semi and a car collided Monday morning.

