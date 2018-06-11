Mentor's Mitch Trubisky hosts 4-day football camp

Hometown football star, Mitch Trubisky returns to Northeast Ohio Monday to host a 4-day football camp.

The camp is for elementary students, entering grades 1st through 6th Each participant will be given offensive, defensive and special teams instructions.

The cost for the camp is $100. The first 225 to register will participate.

The camp wraps up June 14.

Mitch Trubisky Youth Football Camp.@MentorRedline will be offering a 4 day youth football camp for all kids grades 1st-6th. Click on the link below for more information and to register.https://t.co/rwVfDg0Z2x@Mtrubisky10 pic.twitter.com/bL0VzuP9tY — Northeast Ohio Flag (@neohioflag) April 27, 2018

The Mentor high school grad just wrapped up his rookie year as the quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

The North Carolina quarterback was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

