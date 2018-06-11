Mentor's Mitch Trubisky hosts 4-day football camp - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mentor's Mitch Trubisky hosts 4-day football camp

Posted by Tamu Thomas
Mitchell Trubisky (Source: WOIO) Mitchell Trubisky (Source: WOIO)
MENTOR, OH (WOIO) -

Hometown football star, Mitch Trubisky returns to Northeast Ohio Monday to host a 4-day football camp. 

The camp is for elementary students, entering grades 1st through 6th Each participant will be given offensive, defensive and special teams instructions. 

The cost for the camp is $100. The first 225 to register will participate. 

The camp wraps up June 14. 

The Mentor high school grad just wrapped up his rookie year as the quarterback for the Chicago Bears

The North Carolina quarterback was selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

