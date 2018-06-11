Parma dad pleads not guilty to murder of 1-year-old son

Jason Shorter of Parma pleading not guilty to stabbing and killing his 1-year-old son. (Source: WOIO)

Jason Shorter of Parma, 41 was charged with stabbing and killing his 1-year-old son.

On Saturday, May 12, Shorter walked into the Parma Police Department and stated he wanted to turn himself in for attempted murder and suicide.

Shorter was bleeding from self-inflicted cuts to his wrists.



When police searched Shorter's vehicle in the parking lot, they discovered his 22-month-old son in the trunk with stab wounds to his chest. His son, Nicholas Lawrence Shorter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shorter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment; his bond is currently set at $1 million.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.