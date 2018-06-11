Taste Buds: Food lovers mourn the loss of Anthony Bourdain

It's time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast discussing all things food.

Every Tuesday WOIO-TV's Jen Picciano is joined by co-hosts Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig, and Chef Matt Mytro, of Flour in Moreland Hills.

This week the Taste Buds take on a more serious subject at the culinary world mourns a giant in their industry, Chef Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain passed away late last week, of an apparent suicide.

The acclaimed chef, author and TV host was found in a hotel room in France.

His death sheds like on a serious concern in the restaurant industry, depression and substance abuse among kitchen staff.

The Taste Buds will hear from fellow chef Brett Sawyer, of The Plum about his efforts to shed the stigma and talk more opening about this concerning trend.

Sawyer is open about seeing a counselor himself, to get ahead of mental health issues that can be prevalent among chefs.

The trio will also lighten it up this week with a live demo of summer salads and salad dressings to make use of the fresh local greens now in season.

Even home cook Jen Picciano will get in on the action.

