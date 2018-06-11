Female jogger attacked at Cleveland Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation

A female jogger was attacked by an unidentified suspect in the Cleveland Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation. (Source: WOIO)

On Saturday, June 9, a 55-year-old female jogger was attacked by an unidentified suspect at the Cleveland Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation.

During the victim's jog at 6:45 a.m., a man approached her on an exercise trail, grabbed her by the throat, and instructed her not to say anything or he would kill her.

According to CrimeStoppers the suspect started hitting the victim in the head repeatedly.

A violent struggle followed, but the victim was able to get away after biting the suspect's finger.

After the incident, the suspect fled northbound from the park, toward the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Chaincraft Road in Garfield Heights.



The suspect is described as:

Black male

Mid-20s to 30s

Approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall

Thin build

Medium length black hair

Short beard or goatee

Word(s) tattooed above both eyebrows

White V-neck T-shirt

Pale green shorts

Tan leather work boots

The suspect should have a visible, and significant injury to a finger on his right hand.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.