Police offering $5,000 reward for tips connected to East Cleveland house explosion

The house explosion was first reported around 12:45 p.m., on Sunday June 10, at 1067 East 125th street in Cleveland.

According to the East Cleveland Fire Department, one person died from the explosion and Craig Martin Kelly, 51, was critically injured.

The massive blast also caused severe damage to neighboring homes.

Officials said they will approach the explosion as a crime scene.

Detectives held a news conference at Forest and East 125th in Cleveland on June 11, at 11 a.m.

East Cleveland Police Department says the nearby homes, 1089, 1085, 1079 and 1067 E. 125th were not structurally sound.

1061 East 125th is under inspection right now, and the list could be expanded.

According to police, the brand new house was sold in May. The new residents had yet to move in, and police are unsure why the two victims were in the home at the time.

Fire officials said hundreds of homes in the area were affected by the blast, ranging from broken windows to side panel damage.

According to the East Cleveland Police Department, Ronetta Butts was at the scene at the time of the incident.

Butts is cooperating with police, and initially turned herself in, to a firefighter she knew personally.

As of now, no charges have been filed, but police are offering a $5000 reward for tips.

Ohio Fire Marshall Office Hotline

1-800-589-2728

Cleveland and East Cleveland residents in the area of E 125th Street who were affected by the explosion can call the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross at 216-431-3010 about the assistance available.

